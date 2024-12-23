Vice President Dr. Michael Usi: A liability to MCP, not UTM

By Burnett Munthali

Dr. Michael Usi, Malawi’s Vice President, is increasingly being viewed as a political liability rather than an asset to both his current and former political affiliations. Critics argue that Usi is failing to differentiate between the theatrics of drama, where he made his name, and the realities of political leadership.

Reports suggest that internal UTM meetings are often chaotic, with some alleging deliberate exclusion of Usi from key decisions. In one instance, a meeting initially planned at his residence was allegedly rescheduled within 30 minutes, raising suspicions of a premeditated attempt to sideline him. Usi reportedly announced, “We are pulling out of the alliance,” in the absence of UTM President Saulos Chilima.

This chaotic dynamic within UTM has led many to question whether Usi truly aligns with the party’s vision or if his allegiance lies elsewhere.

While Usi remains Vice President under the Malawi Congress Party (MCP)-led administration, his commitment to the MCP alliance has been under scrutiny. His critics within UTM argue that Usi’s loyalty has shifted toward MCP, making him a liability to his original party. “If he is so aligned with MCP, why not just officially leave UTM?” one UTM supporter remarked.

Mistrust runs deep, with accusations that Usi is undermining UTM while benefiting from his position in the MCP-led government. Some UTM members believe his association with MCP is an embarrassment and a betrayal of the party’s ideals.

Usi’s leadership style has also come under fire, with some accusing him of lacking respect for his colleagues. “He is given respect by others, but he does not reciprocate,” said one critic. His insistence on clinging to his UTM ties, despite seemingly favoring MCP, is perceived as a desperate attempt to remain relevant.

Many political observers and party insiders believe that Usi’s days in UTM are numbered. Some have suggested that he should focus entirely on MCP, where his interests appear to lie. His inability to distinguish between the theatrics of his past and the responsibilities of governance could prove detrimental to both himself and the parties he associates with.

As tensions rise within UTM and doubts grow about his allegiance, one thing is clear: Dr. Michael Usi needs to reassess his political strategy before he loses credibility entirely. For now, he remains a polarizing figure, and his next steps will undoubtedly shape his legacy in Malawian politics.