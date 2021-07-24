Kabambe for peace

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) presidential hopeful Dalitso Kabambe on Friday morning, July 23, 2021 visited DPP Central Regional Women Director Kunje’s sick mother in Kawale and later on visited and cheered the ailing mother to Central Region’s Secretary Fanny Piyo.

In his words Dr Dalitso Kabambe urged the sick members to place their faith on Almighty God who is the source of healing and strictly follow the health guidelines prescribed.

The former Malawi Central Bank Governor also assigned medical doctors to take care of them and monitor them till recovery. He further pledged financial and medical support to them.

After the visits, Dr Kabambe made a stopover at Kawale market to buy some various items for his household.

A huge crowd swelled up at the market and began to urge the former Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM) boss to address them.

However, Kabambe declined to speak to avoid a larger crowd due to COVID-19 preventive measures.

However, vendors kept chanting praises to the Doctor of Development Economics, thanking him for showing up in mainstream politics at a time when Malawi’s indicators are on an all-time record low.

“I am only here because I am coming from cheering up my fellow DPP members that are sick; but will address you at length in the future,” Kabambe pleaded.

Kabambe’s delegation was accompanied by Zelia Chakale (DPP VP Centre); David Kambalame (DPP RG Centre); Mussa Daiton (DPP National Youth Director); Hon. Gwase (Deputy Youth Director Centre); Mussa Saidi (Senior District Governor – Lilongwe Urban); among other officials at regional, district and constituency portfolios that escorted him.