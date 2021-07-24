Wanderers Football Club

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-It is no longer speculation,Business Tycoon Dr Thom Mpinganjira has now been unveiled as president of Mighty Wanderers Football Club Company 2021 Limited.

The unveiling ceremony took place on Friday, July 23, 2021 at a function held in Blantyre after the team’s directors held its first board meeting.

This is coming at a time when the process of transforming the football club from a community team to a limited liability company has been completed.

The team’s chairman Chancy Gondwe lauded those who took part in the process of turning the club into a limited company before highlighting that the process was a pathway to the commercialisation of the club.

“This is what we have been waiting for, finally the day is here.The process has begun and we want serious commercialisation of the club,” Gondwe said.

In his remarks, Mpinganjira said he had accepted to lead the ship after being approached by the Taskforce formed to bail out the team from its dire financial status.

He expressed excitement on being trusted to chair the commercialisation drive of the club. He added that for him as a born wanderers supporter, the appointment was a great honour.

“Let me confirm here that I have accepted the choice made by the Taskforce,I will now be serving as the president of the club.My interest came after reading newspapers that Wanderers got to the stage that it may be disbanded and fold up due to financial constraints as players were not receiving their monthly salaries hence I joined the race in paying players from early this year.

“Let me stress and make it clear here, anything that I have been giving to Wanderers has come from my pockets and not from FDH Bank. I will now concentrate on uplifting players’ welfare.”

He then challenged that he will lead the team in sourcing for sponsors.

“I will try my level best with the experience that I have to source at least three corporate sponsors for the betterment of the team to move forward.

“I know we have Salima Sugar Company who are assisting us. I would like to urge Wanderers Supporters to behave and be disciplined because the club will now be operating as a company,” Mpinganjira said.

Mighty Wanderers Taskforce Chairperson Humphreys Mvula said the coming in of Dr Thom Mpinganjira and other directors to run the club professionally will boost the commercialisation drive.

“We believe that the team will benefit greatly from his rare skills. He will be supported by a diverse cohort of directors drawn from different backgrounds among whom are women of considerable knowledge and understanding of issues.”Mvula said