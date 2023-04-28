Pacific Aus Netball series: Malawi Queens fall against Zambia

…..Malawi 46-50 Zambia

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The Malawi National Netball Team on Thursday suffered a 46-50 baskets defeat to Zambia who are ranked 16th in the World in the Pacific Aus Sports Netball series taking place in Gold Coast Australia.

Zambia put giants Queens who are ranked 6th in the world under siege from the first quarter as they led 8-10 at sometime, at the end of the quarter it was at par 14-14.

In the second quarter Queens kept trailing as Zambia continued with its resilience, this quarter ended 25-23 Zambians on the lead.

The Malawi Queens however bounced back to lead 37-35 at the end of the third quarter, but they failed to maintain the narrow lead as Zambia took over in the final quarter until the final whistle was blown with Queens losing 46-50.

The queens performance during the playoffs were below par.

Despite the loss against Zambia,Malawi Queens qualified into the semifinals and date the same neighbors Zambia on Friday 28th April 2023 and they will be out for revenge.

This is a must win if they want to win the championship as 7th ranked Tonga Tala are currently the favorites after winning all the games in the preliminary and cross over rounds.

Malawi finished top of pool A in the ongoing Pacific Aus Netball series having won all the games in the group while Zambia finished second in Pool B to Tonga.

The 8 nations Pacific Aus Sports Netball tournament started on 24th and is anticipated to complete on Saturday 29th April 2023.