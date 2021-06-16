Peter Mutharika
Relaxed Peter Mutharika

Photo of former Malawi President Peter Mutharika looking very relaxed , reading a newspaper in his sprawling mansion in Mangochi district has gone viral attracting many positive comments from die hard Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

DPP facebook
DPP Facebook Page

There will be no president like him in our entire lifetime, he cared for the poor and the country, he was never absent in our country to deal with country and economic issues.

A few good men. Not stressed. Malawi will always miss President Prof Arthur Peter Mutharika – Prof. Delivery!

Abale munthu akupeza mtendere uyu tamuonani adafiira. It’s great to see the old man looking fresh, relaxed and well.

