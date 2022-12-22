Chiponda addressing the press on Cholera outbreaks

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Poor sanitation and hygiene in the country’s market are fueling cholera rise.

Currently, Malawi has registered 410 deaths with 14,039 cases.

Minister of health Khumbize Kandodo Chiponda revealed this on Thursday, December 22, 2022 during face the press.

Chiponda said currently the country’s hospitals registered 383 hospitalised patients.

She urged the general public to stop consuming unclean food such as mangoes,maize and any other cooked food found in the markets

The minister said everyone has a responsibility to curb chorela by shunning away from behaviors that will cause the spread of the disease.

She has asked the minibus owners to have bins in their minibuses to control the spread of cholera.

Chiponda therefore called upon those in own private owned clinics to have a reserved place for cholera not referring all the cholera patients to government hospitals.

She also urged cities to learn from Lilongwe city council where they have banned the selling of cooked food.

The minister therefore called upon well wishers to assist in providing chlorine and other items related to the control of cholera spread.

On December 8, 2022 President Lazarus Chakwera declared cholera as public emergency and directed the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 to take on additional responsibilities of coordinating and providing oversight on cholera control activities in the country to enable scaling up of cholera control activities by unlocking additional resources from government and partners for cholera control.

