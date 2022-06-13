– Advertisement –

Pope Francis has apologized for having to postpone a trip to Congo and South Sudan next month.

The delayed trip is attributed to what the Pope said was a painful knee.

Speaking to the worshipers in St Peter’s Square, the pontiff said he felt “great sorrow” after canceling the trip initially planned for July 2-7.

“I want to speak to the people and the authorities of the Democratic Republic of Congo and of South Sudan: my dear people, with great sorrow, because of the trouble with my leg, I have had to postpone the visit in your countries which was scheduled for the first days of July.

I really feel a great regret to have to postpone this trip which I cared so much about. I apologise to you for this, let’s pray together so that with the help of God and with medical care I shall visit as soon as possible. We are confident (about this),” the Pope said.

– Advertisement –



Pope Francis visited Mozambique in 2019 where he urged citizens there to nurture peace to make it last.

The pontiff spent time there with warring factions where a peace accord was signed to formally end years of civil war.

The Pope said to a gathering that “Peace must be the norm and reconciliation the best way to face the country’s difficulties,”.

Peace was like “a delicate flower”, according to the Pope who said it has struggled to blossom on “the stony ground of violence”.

– Advertisement –





Source: Africafeeds.com