Mr Joseph said in his statement that “all measures had been taken to guarantee the continuance of the state”.

He also condemned what he called a “hateful, inhumane and barbaric act,”.

Just received the news the Haitian president of Haiti has been Assassinated 🇭🇹 — Wyclef Jean (@wyclef) July 7, 2021

Jovenel Moïse, 53, came to power in February 2017, after his predecessor, Michel Martelly stepped down.

Source: Africa Feeds