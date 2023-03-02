Presidential aspirant Atupele Muluzi Urges Politicians to Exercise Power Responsibly 

Malawi engulfed by shadows of corruption decries Atupele Muluzi

By Maravipost Reporter

Former United Democratic Front (UDF) President Atupele Muluzi has said politicians have exercise power responsibly and with restraint while advancing the interests of ordinary Malawians.

Muluzi said this when he and other politicians joined journalists in the MISA Malawi fundraising fun run in Lilongwe on Saturday.

Misa Malawi staged fun run, which started from Area 18 Memorial tower to Parliament Building, to raise funds for the construction of its training centre at Ntolankhani House in Lilongwe, Malawi’s administrative capital.

Muluzi described the media as a fourth state that requires support to ably conduct its watch dog role.

“I participated in the MISA fun run today because I believe in the mutual trust between journalists and politicians. Our brothers and sisters in the media have a responsibility to bring Truth to our nation. Bringing Truth to power.

“Politicians on the other hand have a responsibility to exercise power responsibly and with restraint. Our media are the sunshine that guides our Democratic Malawi,” said Muluzi, who recently quit from politics.

Other notable individuals who participated in the fun run are Minister of Agriculture, Sam Kawale, Malawi Congress Party law maker Ezikiel Ching’oma.

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera, who has contributed K3 million towards the project, was represented by his Press Secretary Anthony Kasunda.

Kasunda said President Dr Lazarus Chakwera is committed to championing and creating an enabling environment for media freedom in the country.

Presidential Press Secretary also stressed the need for collaboration in combating the spread of fake news, on social media platforms.

“You wish to recall that the current administration passed the Access to Information Bill into law and the President assented to it. He also pushed for revision of the protected flags and emblems laws and other provisions that were considered to be impeding media freedom. So, the President is the champion of media freedom,” said Kasunda.

Chairperson of Misa Malawi, Teresa Nsanga thanked all individuals that have supported the initiative in cash and kind. She said Misa Malawi will continue organising different activities for the betterment of the media.

Misa Malawi requires about ten million Kwacha for the second phase of the training centre project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...