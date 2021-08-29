– Advertisement –





At least nineteen civilians have been hacked to death and burnt in the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

The civilians were reportedly killed by Uganda rebels in the DRC.

The incident occurred during an attack on the Kasanzi village in the Beni territory of North Kivu.

Red Cross workers who went into the bush to search for those missing have so far retrieved fourteen bodies.

A local official Kakule Kalunga has told the AFP that several houses were also set ablaze.

“[The] 19 people were killed by the rebels who plague the territory of Beni, the ADF,” Kalunga said, adding that the victims were killed by “bladed weapons and fire”, and that houses were also set ablaze.

Beni lies at the heart of an area where the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) – affiliated to ISIL (ISIS) – have mounted deadly attacks in spite of emergency security measures by President Felix Tshisekedi.

Since May, the provinces of North Kivu and Ituri have been under a state of siege, replacing civilian authorities with army and police officers to fight armed groups.

Some US special operations forces have been deployed to the area to help the Congolese army in their fight against the ADF, US and Congolese.

Source: Africafeeds.com