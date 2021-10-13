– Advertisement –





Podcasts have become a beloved pastime for many people around the globe, and data shows that Ghana is joining the trend.

Since launching in the West African nation, Spotify, the world’s most popular audio streaming subscription service, has noticed a keen interest in podcasts among Ghanaians.

So what exactly are Ghanaians streaming in terms of podcasts? Spotify is excited to reveal the top podcasts in Ghana over the last 90 days. At number 1 is Sincerely Accra — a firm favourite among podcast listeners in the country.

Interestingly, the rest of the top 10 podcasts are a curious mix of religious and relationship-focused podcasts:

Joseph Nti, co-creator of Sincerely Accra, the number one podcast in Ghana, says they are focused on putting out episodes that their amazing community supports: “Kwame and I found out in April that we were the top show on Spotify, and having our hard work be validated felt pretty amazing — especially with our pretty intense production schedule with an episode out every two weeks,” says Nti.

The Michelle Obama Podcast and the Joe Rogan Experience also made the list, which are both highly popular shows streamed worldwide. Similarly, TED Talks Daily is a well-loved podcast that many people around the world tune into every day.

The rest of the top 25 podcasts range from paranormal shows to motivational shows, like:

