Road to 2025: Chakwera invades Dowa with voters registrations campaign

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-President Lazarus Chakwera on Thursday, November 14, 2024 invaded Central district of Dowa with encouraging messages to local to register in large numbers for 2025 general elections.

Chakwera urged Dowa residents to actively participate in the exercise to ensure they exercise their right to vote.

Addressing thousands at Chezi Trading Centre in the district, the Malawi leader assured the nation of his administration’s commitment to elevate the lives of people in the area citing various developmental initiatives government is implementing.

Chakwera cited the increment of Affordable Input Programme and NEEF beneficiaries for the transformative efforts of communities.

The President also assured people of government’s efforts to ensure people have access to potable water and improved sanitation to combat disease outbreaks.

Deputy Minister of Water and Sanitation Halima Daudi who is also Member of Parliament for Dowa South East Constituency acknowledged the implementation of various developmental projects citing, the construction of health facilities, and rehabilitation of roads in the area.

Daudi also expressed satisfaction with government initiative of distributing government relief items to address food shortages in the area.