Road to 2025: Namalomba’s endorsement on embattled Alfred Gangata as Mutharika runningmate sparks divisions in DPP

BLANTYRE-(MaraviPost)-Controversy is brewing within the opposotion Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) after Shadreck Namalomba, the party’s national publicity secretary, endorsed embattled Alfred Gangata as President Peter Mutharika’s running mate for the 2025 elections.

This move has infuriated DPP members from the Northern region, who suspect President Mutharika was behind the endorsement and are demanding clarification.

They feel Namalomba’s decision undermines the party’s democratic processes, as it was made without consulting regional structures.

Jappie Mhango has described this as an act of insubordination, citing that the decision is above Namalomba’s position.

The endorsement has created divisions within the party, with some members expressing dissatisfaction with the process.

This comes after the DPP’s elective convention in Blantyre, where Gangata was elected Vice President for the Central region.

Embattled Gangata has been in the media recently for wrong reasons; bankruptcy, threatening lawyer Alexious Kamangila and among others.

The party’s Northern region legislators have previously rejected endorsements from senior officials, including former President Mutharika.

The controversy surrounding Namalomba’s endorsement has exposed deeper issues within the DPP.

The party’s democratic processes and regional autonomy are being questioned.

As the DPP gears up for the 2025 elections, it remains to be seen how this internal strife will impact their chances.

One thing’s for sure – the party needs to address these divisions and present a united front to regain voter trust.