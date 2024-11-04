UNAIDS appoints the artist OUM as National Goodwill Ambassador in Morocco

GENEVA, Switzerland, 04 November 2024-/African Media Agency(AMA)/- The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) is pleased to announce the appointment of renowned Moroccan artist OUM as its National Goodwill Ambassador in Morocco. The prestigious announcement was made at the Taragalte Festival, held from November 1-3, 2024, in Mhamid El Ghizlane, where OUM proudly serves as the festival’s ‘Godmother.’ OUM’s influence and commitment to social change will play a vital role in UNAIDS’ efforts to combat HIV/AIDS in Morocco and beyond.

“OUM’s appointment as National Goodwill Ambassador is a powerful step forward in our efforts to fight against HIV in Morocco,” said Houssine El Rhilani, UNAIDS Country Director for Morocco. “Her artistic influence and commitment to social causes will help amplify our messages of prevention, tolerance, and support for people living with HIV.”

In her new role, OUM will work to promote awareness and education around HIV prevention. She will also focus on fighting against the stigma and discrimination faced by people living with HIV. “As an artist, I have a platform to reach many people. It is my duty to use my voice to advocate for people living with and affected by HIV who are often unheard,” said OUM. “I am honored to take on this role with UNAIDS and am committed to supporting the fight against HIV in Morocco.”

Morocco faces significant challenges in the fight against HIV, with approximately 23,000 people currently living with the virus. The National Integrated Strategic Plan for HIV, Viral Hepatitis, and STIs (2024-2030) outlines essential actions to strengthen HIV prevention efforts and improve access to care, particularly for populations most affected by HIV. OUM’s role as an ambassador is vital in driving these efforts forward.

OUM is no stranger to social advocacy, having previously collaborated with various United Nations agencies. Her engagement includes speaking on international platforms and participating in initiatives promoting women’s rights and education. The official ceremony for OUM’s appointment highlighted her commitment to raising awareness around HIV issues in Morocco. It featured speeches from local leaders, including representatives from the region of Zagora and the Ministry of Health and Social Protection. The festival itself serves as a cultural backdrop, emphasizing the power of music and art in promoting peace and social change.

As UNAIDS continues its mission to end AIDS as a public health threat by 2030, collaboration with influential figures like OUM is crucial. Her role as National Goodwill Ambassador will not only increase awareness but also inspire collective action to ensure that all people affected by HIV, regardless of their status, have access to the care and support they need.

The Joint United Nations Programme on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS) leads and inspires the world to achieve its shared vision of zero new HIV infections, zero discrimination and zero AIDS-related deaths.

