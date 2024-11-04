Dr Dalitso Kabambe: A potential presidential victor of 2024 UTM elective convention

Power struggle has taken the centre stage in the United Transformation Movement (UTM) party following the sudden death of its founder Saulos Chilima.

It is interesting to note that some UM National Executive Committee (NEC) members and the party president, Michael Usi are not speaking with one voice on pertinent party issues such as party’s allegiance to Tonse Alliance, 4 billion kwacha party’s debt and nomination fees for the forthcoming national elective convention slated for 17 November 2024.

Currently, Dalitso Kabambe, Matthews Mtumbuka, Patricia Kaliati, Penjani Kalua, Newton Kambala and the incumbent party president, Michael Usi have expressed their interest to contest as presidential candidates.

At this juncture, it is of paramount importance to note that the major criterion in electing the party president must be centred on the qualities of a presidential candidate who perpetuates Chilima’s legacy.

Unfortunately, the selection of delegates to participate in the voting process will most likely influence the outcome of the elective convention.

Suffice to say that any presidential aspirant is a potential victor. However, this article endeavours to elucidate the strengths and weaknesses of Dalitso Kabambe whose chances of winning are highly probable.

For starters, Dalitso served as the Reserve Bank of Malawi Governor from 2012 to 2017. During his tenure, he implemented policies that aimed at stabilising the economy and promoting economic growth.

As a Reserve Bank governor, Kabambe’s key achievements ranged from stabilising inflation rates, implementing viable monetary policy reforms , improving foreign exchange management to enhancing financial inclusion initiatives.

For instance during his governorship, Kabambe’s sound monetary and fiscal policies resulted into the reduction of Malawi’s economic inflation rate from 21.4% in 2012 to 12.6% in 2016. This was a notable achievement indeed.

As Malawi is experiencing economic instability and meltdown, achievers of Kabambe’s acumen become vitally a panacea.

Kabambe indeed comes with vast knowledge in economic management.

For instance, prior to his governorship of the country’s central bank, Kabambe worked in the Malawi Government Economic Service for a period of 19 years from 1998.

He held various positions such as Principal Economist, Chief Economist, Deputy Director of Economic Planning and, Budget Director in the Ministry of Finance, Economic Planning and Development.

Kabambe was also the Director of Planning and Policy Development at the Ministry of Health from 2013 to 2015, where he was also in charge of the national health budget.

He also served as Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for close to 2 years.

In terms of education, Kabambe is not a nonentity. He holds a PhD and a master’s degree in Development Economics from Imperial College, University of London, United Kingdom which he obtained in 2008 and 2001 respectively. He got his first degree from the University of Malawi in 1998.

Despite the positive achievements, Kabambe is not spared with financial controversies.

For instance, Kabambe was rocked in a salary controversy when it emerged that as governor of Malawi’s central bank, his monthly perk was billed at MK24 million (about US$30,000). Many citizens find this salary exorbitant considering the poverty levels in Malawi.

In an interview with Zodiak broadcasting station, Kabambe confirmed the reports, saying his salary was approved by the Bank’s board in line with the Reserve Bank of Malawi Act of Parliament and his years of service.

In a nutshell, Kabambe has good chances of winning the UTM elections based on his vast strong economic policies and experience.

Furthermore, since Kabambe announced his presidential candidature, he has shown that he is propagating Chilima’s legacy.