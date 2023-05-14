Royal motorcade for King Charles III’ sister-in-law Sophie crashes into elderly woman

LONDON-(MaraviPost)-A police motorcycle escorting Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was involved in a crash with a woman in her 80s who is in a critical condition in hospital.

Paramedics and an air ambulance treated the woman at the scene in London, before she was taken to hospital.

A palace spokesperson said Sophie’s “thought and prayers” were with the woman and her family and she was grateful for the swift response of emergency teams.

Newsweek understands the duchess did not witness the collision and her car was not involved.

The crash comes days after Sophie, King Charles III’s sister-in-law and a working royal, was at the coronation on May 6.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: “A woman has been injured after being involved in a collision with a police motorcycle in west London.

“At approximately 15:21 hours on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 a police motorcycle on escort duties was involved in a collision with a member of the public on the junction of Cromwell Road and Warwick Road, SW5.

“Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance attended and a woman, aged in her 80s, has been taken to hospital.

“She remains there in a critical condition. Her family have been informed. There are no reports of any other injuries. Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision are ongoing.

“Road closures remain in place while the scene is dealt with. As is routine, the Directorate of Professional Standards has been informed.”

A palace spokesperson told The Sun: “The Duchess’s heartfelt thoughts and prayers are with the injured lady and her family.

“She is grateful for the swift response by the emergency services and will keep abreast of developments.

“Further comment at this time would not be appropriate while the incident is being investigated.”

Sophie, whose title was recently upgraded from Countess of Wessex to Duchess of Edinburgh, married Prince Edward, the king’s youngest sibling, in 1999.

The couple were seen on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside Kate Middleton, Prince William and their two younger children, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte, after the king’s coronation on Saturday.

A day before the crash Sophie and Edward were at a Buckingham Palace garden party alongside the Prince and Princess of Wales.