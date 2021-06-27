Félix Tshisekedi and his Rwandan counterpart Paul Kagame met once again this Saturday, June 26, 2021. The meeting took place in Goma (North Kivu). Together, they presided over the signing of a number of agreements linking the two countries.

At 2:30 p.m., the tête-à-tête began on the Congolese soil, followed by a press conference.

The previous day,Tshisekedi was received by Kagame at La Corniche One-Stop Border Post in Rubavu before the two leaders toured Rubavu to assess the damage caused by the recent earthquakes following the eruption of Mount Nyiragongo volcano in eastern DRC.

Discussions were mainly centered on the security situation in eastern DRC and the signing of trade agreements.

