MDF Marine guilty

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Southern Region Football Association’s Thumbs up giants Malawi Defence Force (MDF) Marine have been found guilty for fielding three ineligible players in the first leg of Nyasa Capital Finance Regional Cup quarterfinals in Mangochi against Bangwe All Stars on November 21,2021,in a game which they won by two goals to one.

As per determination letter which SRFA through its general Secretary Kingsley Simbeye has released shows that MDF Marine used Chitipa United player Peter Mughogho,Born Maliwata former Blue Eagles FC player and Dar Rashid during inspection of players the three appeared on the cards as Beard Chilanga, Omar Rajab and Oscar Mangwaya respectively but MDF Marine insisted they were their players hence Bangwe All Stars played under protest.

SRFA summoned both parties to disciplinary hearing on 24th November,2021 at BAT where MDF Marine admitted the offence.In it’s ruling SRFA found that MDF Marine breached rules and regulations of the competition as stipulated in Article 13.2 hence the host MDF Marine losing the first leg of the quarterfinals by two goals to nil.

The second leg is expected to be played at Kamuzu Stadium.The winner will meet Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve in the semifinals.

Owen Sichali, MDF Marine team Manager, said they accepted the outcome of the case but somehow he faulted SRFA for not giving them the rules and regulations of the cup.

“They didn’t tell us the rules of the cup at the same time we did not know either the regional cup was supposed to be played by the same players we used in Thumbs up.We will defeat them clean at Kamuzu Stadium.Our aim is to boot out Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve whom we may meet in the semifinals after this stage”, Sichali said.

Kingsley Simbeye SRFA General Secretary confirmed MDF Marine accepted the verdict,but refuted the allegation that they did not give the teams rules and regulations of the competition.

” When we conducted draw at Chiwembe, we gave the booklets of rules and regulations to the clubs and to those who didn’t come we kept on reminding them on phone, we are surprised as to why MDF Marine chose to use the players who had already played for other teams same season”,Simbeye Lamented.

Nyasa Capital Finance Regional Cup in the southern region is expected to end before December end. Meanwhile Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve, The Boys,Sable Farming have already made it into the semifinals. The Boys play Sable Farming in the first semifinals while Nyasa Big Bullets Reserve are waiting for the winner between MDF Marine and Bangwe All Stars.

