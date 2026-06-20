Shamed Güler apologises as goal shy Turkey crash out of 2026 World Cup

CALIFORNIA-(MaraviPost)-Turkey midfielder Arda Güler has issued an emotional apology to supporters after the country’s disappointing exit from the 2026 FIFA World Cup, admitting that the players feel ashamed following their failure to progress beyond the group stage.

The Real Madrid star spoke after Turkey suffered a 1-0 defeat to Paraguay, a result that ended their campaign and left the European side among the earliest teams to leave the tournament.

Speaking after the match, Güler said the squad was deeply hurt by the outcome and acknowledged that they had failed to live up to the expectations of millions of Turkish fans.

“We are very sorry, we are ashamed. We apologise to all our people,” said the 21 year old midfielder, who has been one of Turkey’s standout young talents in recent years.

The midfielder, however, vowed that the team would work hard to make amends and restore pride in future competitions, saying the current disappointment would serve as a lesson.

Turkey’s fate was sealed by Paraguay, who stunned their opponents by scoring after just 64 seconds.

Despite the early setback, the Turks failed to find a response throughout the encounter.

Paraguay spent the entire second half with ten men after captain Miguel Almirón was shown a red card just before the break. However, Turkey could not capitalise on the numerical advantage.

Their inability to score proved costly as they exited the tournament without finding the net in either of their two matches, making them only the second side at the 2026 World Cup to bow out without a single goal.

Haiti had earlier become the first nation to be officially eliminated after back to back defeats in Group C, with Turkey following shortly afterwards.