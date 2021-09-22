LAGOS-(MaraviPost)- A ‘Yahoo boy’ has been captured by the police in Bayelsa State over alleged failed attempt to use his girlfriend for money rituals.

According to reports, the suspect was caught attempting to behead the victim along SETRACO Road, Amassoma/Ogobiri axis of the state on Tuesday morning, September 21, 2021.

The girl, said to be a student of the Niger Delta University Wilberforce Island (NDU) was fortunately rescued by youths of Ogobiri community and police operatives.

According to a post by Kokobaiye Abeki, the Special Adviser to Governor Diri on New Media, the suspect who has been dating the girl, lured her to Setraco Road along Ogobiri-Toruebeni drive.

According to a post by Kokobaiye Abeki, the Special Adviser to Governor Diri on New Media, the suspect who has been dating the girl, lured her to Setraco Road along Ogobiri-Toruebeni drive.

"After he succeeded in roping her hands and legs, he was at the verge of cutting her neck when the savour of her nightmare (Ogobiri Youths) who traced his earlier movement through a revelation from a nearby person caught him together with the efforts of the men of the Operation Doo-Akpo NPF special squad." Abeki wrote.

The suspect has since been handed over to the Nigeria Police for further investigation.