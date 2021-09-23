South Africa Airways resumes flights

JOHANNESBURG-(MaraviPost)- South African Airways (SAA) has resumed its flights on Thursday, September 23, 2021 after being grounded for over a year due to business rescue.

SAA has had to let go of several aircraft and it’s unclear where the state-owned airline will find money to buy more planes.

The development has excited many travelers local and international expected to operate between Johannesburg and Cape Town and from 27 September, the airline will be flying to African capitals Accra, Kinshasa, Harare, Lusaka, and Maputo.