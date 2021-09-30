South Africa gospel artist Sipho Makhabane takes questions from Maravi Post Journalist upon arrival at KIA

By Esther Banda

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The South African gospel artist Sipho Makhabane together with his team has landed at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA) on Wednesday, afternoon,September 29 2021, as he is geared to perform on Sunday

Speaking to Maravi Post Makhabane said he is very much happy to be in Malawi even though amidst of COVID-19 pandemic.

“I’ m feeling great am so happy to be here unfortunately we are facing this challenge of COVID-19 but we believe that GOD Almighty will be with us and then enjoy the day and then enjoy the service that we are going to perform on Sunday.”

He added, ” my slogan in South Africa it’s flat shoes only. It means the people of this Country (Malawi) they will enjoy my performance and my presentation. That’s why am saying they must just wear flat shoes not ma kwayu kwayu because when they wear ma kwayu kwayu they will be in trouble interns of dancing,” Sipho said.

Speaking to Wendy Harawa who is also a well known Malawian gospel artist said she is so much exited to have him here as he is one of her legends.

“I’m so excited, he is like one of my legends and am so happy that I will be sharing the same stage with him and as Sand festival, we are much happy to have him as a headliner for Sunday,” Wendy said.

She added, “Fire fire, just like as he has already said it’s going to be fire. This Sunday! this Sunday! Heaven is going to kiss the earth

“As you can see we have kept almost everyone We have got legends, we have got Middle class,we have got every type of music. So it’s not something that someone must miss. People should come with their families and experience the beauty of Lake Malawi with the music. That’s what Sand Music Festival is all about”.