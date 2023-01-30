South Africa: Mass shooting at a party leaves 8 dead

Gunmen have killed eight people at a birthday party in Gqeberha city in South Africa’s Eastern Cape Province.

Four others were injured during the mass shooting. Reports say the two unidentified gunmen “randomly shot at guests” who were dancing and mingling at a house party in Kwazakhle township, police say.

No arrests have been made but a manhunt is under way. Those killed and injured have not been identified but police said the owner of the attacked house was among them.

“These victims were killed by criminals, and we will not rest until we find out what happened and who was responsible for [this] callous and cold-blooded attack on these unsuspecting victims,” said Eastern Cape Police Commissioner Nomthetheleli Lillian Mene about Sunday afternoon’s attack.

The police minister and the national police commissioner are expected to visit Gqeberha, formerly known as Port Elizabeth.

Police Minister Bheki Cele and SAPS National Commissioner Fannie Masemola are expected to visit the site of the latest outrage later on Monday.

South Africa has one of the world’s highest murder rates, with around 20,000 people killed every year out of a population of 60 million.

According to campaign group Gun Free South Africa, there are about 3 million guns registered in the country, though there are many more unregistered.

Last year, the country saw a string of shootings in separate taverns which left more than 20 people dead. Those shootings are still under investigation.

Source: Africafeeds.com