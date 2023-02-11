South Africa rapper AKA shot dead

……6 Bullets-Led To His Demise

DURBAN-(MaraviPost)-South African Rapper AKA whose real name is Kiernana Forbes aged 35 was shot in a drive by shooting at a Durban night club where he was expected to perform at his birthday.

AKA shot dead

He was killed alongside his bodyguard.

Motive for the murder is not yet known

AKA was revered as South Africa’s best rappers.

More to come……

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...