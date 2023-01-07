St.Gabriel Medicals FC upbeat to beat Extreme FC

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Extreme FC leads the table with 9 points from 6 games, St.Gabriel are second with 8 points while Area 25 based side Ekas Freight Wanderers FC are third with 7 while Area 36 based outfit Kawinga FC anchors the table with 4 points from 4 games.

As they meet on Sunday, January 8, 2022 Extreme FC will be aiming for two things, to revenge the damage Martin Mthetho Mkamanga’s boys did in the first set of the final round defeating them 1-0, and for the championship.

St. Gabriel Medicals FC will be aiming at finishing the season on a high note after failing to qualify into the final round of the Chipiku Premier Division League.

In this round the Saints managed to win two games against Extreme FC 1-0, Kawinga FC 3-1 and drew against Ekas Freight Wanderers FC 0-0, Kawinga FC 1-1 and lost to Ekas Freight 1-2 at home.

Extreme FC lost 3-2, Kawinga FC suffered 1-0 defeat to St Gabriel Medicals FC, won 2-1 against Ekas Freight Wanderers FC, they were 1-0 victors over Kawinga FC, Extreme FC defeated Ekas Freight Wanderers FC 0-2.

However, if Extreme FC and St.Gabriel Medicals settle for a draw in Mchinji and Ekas Freight Wanderers FC defeat Kawinga FC with more goals and pray not to concede any goal, they will be champions as they will be tied on 10 points with Extreme FC.

Unlike in other regions, CRFA changed the format to league from cup when the four teams qualified into the semifinals.

They were expected to play each other home and away.

CRFA Chairman, Austin Biton Ajawa says the preparations for the final day are over while indicating that they have asked their stakeholders, referee’s body to assign competent officials in the two venues, Lilongwe Community and Aubrey Dimba grounds.

Ajawa further said, the journey has been good from day one though they encountered a number of challenges but they are finally happy that they are finalising the cup.

He therefore hailed all the 32 teams who participated.

So far the cup has produced 239 goals from 45 games from the preliminary round where 32 teams, 8 from Division One and 24 from Premier Division League participated.

The Champion will get MK1.5 million while runners up will take home MK600,000, third placed MK250,000 and MK150,000 for the fourth placed.

