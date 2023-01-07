LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera’s State House staff members are tussling for recognition from authorities for personal interests than of the house.
According to inside sources, every staff member at State House fight for their personal interests than of the President and the Palace.
This has been testified in a letter The Maravi Post is in possession of Tiyanjane Mlangeni penning deputy Chief of State Residence Max Kalamula reveals how rotten the house has become among staff members.
Mlangeni’s letter comes after she was suspended for exposing nausty issues happing at the house to social media
Mlangeni writes to Kalamula, “Thank you so much I’ve received the letter
What I can tell you Mr Kalamula, the state house is not your home and its not in your hands
You are now above the law you are using your powers
Wanted to tell you that you have used other people’s ideas not the law
Everything that you do I know and everything that you said I’ve heard
Know that what you have started is a war and I won’t give up easily on you
My salary is less than yours its like 10 times, I know the story you are blaming me wasn’t mine but you we’re targeting someone else know that you will be ruined the same way people are using you now
Did you forget that you took her from household to the protocol? Its because you sleep with her till now, now because its me going with them ku Chikokobay its now a problem?
I won’t stop talking, that you are taking money in a wrong way we all know kut mukuba
Tonse amene tinabwera kumene kuja we came coz of Chipani and we all struggled to be there
Hope next time you are the one that voted and you will also be there next time voting
Had it been that I sleep with you none of this could av happened but because I don’t sleep with you I don’t have peace
Odala iwo amene amayenda ndinu pot mavuto ngat amenewa sangakumane nawo
Whether you call me to discipline or not I don’t care with my salary I can do it
Did you go to state house to work or make enemity
Ndalam mumatulutsa zija tumaona ndipo tikumava with all those meetings with your people we hear
And I know this is not my war you are just passing by there’s someone you are targeting
Thank you very much Mr State house
I don’t care even if you give my allowance ya kuchikokobay
Idyan bola tikazatuluka m’boma usazakhale ngat chisale
Ngat munafika potenga anyamata a land scape to clean your house you are at peace better if its forever like that.
This comes also as state House media team is in shambles failing modify Chakwera’s image to the public amid numerous scandals his Tonse Alliance government continues to committe.
Chakwera’s son in-law Sean Kampondeni is State House Director of Communication while Anthony Kasunda is Press Secretary to the President.
Chakwera is in public for wrong reasons while his PR team is in slumber but busy masquerading as press officers on social media particularly Facebook.