Sudan’s army that carried out a coup last month has announced the formation of a new government.

The coup leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhane rejected calls for him to re-instate the toppled civilian prime minister by the international community.

He quickly dissolved the government on October 25 after he led the coup, arresting civilian leaders that were part of the transitional government.

The soldiers then declared a state of emergency in the country, but there has been pressure across the world for the military to led go power.

Since the coup, there have been protests by citizens who want the soldiers gone and civilians taking over the transitional process leading to elections.

At least 12 people have died and hundreds injured as anti-military protests continue, according to a committee of pro-democracy doctors.

The deposed Prime Minister Abdallah Hamdok has been under house arrest since the coup and has called for his government to be reinstated.

Meanwhile on Thursday the U.N. special envoy for Sudan said talks had yielded a potential deal on a return to power-sharing and restoring the ousted prime minister.

Volker Perthes is reported by Reuters as saying that the yet to be signed off deal included the return of Hamdok to office, the release of detainees, the lifting of a state of emergency, as well as adjustments to some transitional institutions and a new technocratic cabinet.

He told Reuters that “The longer you wait the more difficult it is to implement such an agreement and get the necessary buy in from the street and from the political forces”.

“It will also become more difficult for the military, as pressures to appoint some government, whatever its credibility, will increase. And the positions of both sides would harden. We are speaking of days not of weeks,” he added.

The civilian transitional government was installed following a coup sparked by protests that toppled the three decades of Omar al-Bashir’s regime.

Gen Abdel Fattah Burhan who led Monday’s coup said Sudan is still committed to the transition to civilian rule, with elections planned for July 2023 still intact.

Source: Africafeeds.com

