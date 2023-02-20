SULOM elective indaba: Civil United SG Ronald Chiwaula pleads for executive membership votes

….I have to graduate to national level…

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-As count down to the crucial day, February 25, 2023 continues, when SULOM is anticipated to hold Elective annual general Meeting at Nkopola in the Lakeshore district of Mangochi.

One of the executive member candidate Ronald Chiwaula who is the Civil Service United FC General Secretary has hailed the teams who nominated him.

He has therefore urged soccer fans fraternity to continue the work they started by voting for him.

Chiwaula is competing with other seven candidates. Out of the eight, five will be elected as the executive members.

However, Chiwaula is optimistic of getting the ticket saying, he is expecting the same team that nominated him to finish the equation by giving him a seat through vote.

“I got the most number of nominations 4,I expect them to vote for me. My ambition would only come to reality if I get their votes. I urge them to support me so that I deliver what I promised, that made them trust me with nominations”,

” I have been at Civo for over 7 years. I guess I need to graduate from club administration to national level. It is everyone’s ambition to rise”, said Chiwaula.

The Servants GS disclosed that during his tenure with the club managed to source co-sponsors to the club in the past years who helped in equipment such as boots, uniforms and Replicas, managed to bring in sanity, discipline amongst players/supporters within the club.

Chiwaula further said he convinced government to employ the players and put them on the government payroll a thing which he said was not there before.

“I took the team to play international tournaments in the neighbouring countries like Mozambique, managed to initiate good transfers both international and local for the players,with these I feel I can be described as successful. I feel at national level I can contribute more”,Added Chiwaula.

Meanwhile Crowe, the independent body that has been entrusted to run the electoral process helped by FAM have released the list of 53 delegates from the 16 Superleague teams.

Only three delegates from the 16 teams will be allowed to vote on February 25, 2023

