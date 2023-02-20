Dowa East legislator Halima Daud dares constituents on corruption tendencies

….launches MK84 million Chivala police unit construction under GESD project…..

By Abraham Bisayi

DOWA-(MaraviPost)-Member of Parliament (MP) for Dowa South-East constituency Halima Daud says communities have a duty to ensure that there is transparency and accountability in implementing developmental activities in their areas.

The legislator who is deputy minister of health said this in Dowa during the launch of MK84 million Chivala police unit construction under GESD project.

Daud observes that some of the developmental activities implemented in the constituency are failing to run smoothly due to corruption hence echoed for mindset change amongst communities.

“Some of the cases we always receive about stolen of constructional materials affect our own area. Let’s own these projects and have mindset change for the betterment of our areas, ” she said.

Dowa district commissioner Stallichi Mwambiwa underscored the need for communities to take initiatives that will enhance community ownership of police unit which is under construction.

Mwambiwa further expressed optimism that the project will be finished within the stipulated time frame of three months.

Happy Halima Daud

Traditional Authority (T.A) Mkukula said communities in the area have have been covering long distance in quest for justice and security whenever they are wronged.

“This police unit is very fundamental and welcome in our area. We will safeguard the whole construction project to ensure it is corruption free among other things,” he said.

Southgate construction is the contractor of the project under Governance to Enabled Service Delivery (GESD).

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...