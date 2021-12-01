By Maclve Chowe



It never rains but pours for Farook Gani who is now at the centre of food ration at the Malawi Defence Force (MDF). as more rot keeps coming

This time for over four years he was providing meals to various MDF units. A plate of one chicken piece accompanied with nsima or rice and some vegetables was going at MK4800 and in some units it was going at MK5700 when senior officers had the opportunity to have a meal.

The size of the portions was always a bother to the men and women in uniform. This created disdain and Gani was once wanted dead or alive. He survived because the top high command supported him since they were in the pocket of this crooked business man.

At the weekly commander’s parade his name was mentioned and the commander then General Sipuni had to promise that he will take it personally to one farook Gani. But all in all he ate close to MK12 billion through exaggerated invoices.

Please men and women follow this man to his house in Blantyre. Other than this he was the one who printed the fake ballot papers in the failed 2019 presidential elections.

He openly accepted the Jiva boys Bilal and Shobi to persuade him to print the fake ballots since they were sent by Collins Magalasi from Mera then.

The Fiscal Police have work here. Please hurry to arrest these culprits but Bilal Jive has married an English lady in the United Kingdom using the billions they made with the original company that was awarded the contract do the ballots in Dubai by the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) infested Malawi Electoral Commission (M.

As for the usual suspect Abdul Lido Karim also known as Batatawala he is hiding in India. He was in South Africa for three weeks and came back to Blantyre for one day before taking a one way ticket to India.

He is scared of the police after he sued the government for his so called MK260 billion. All good intentioned people should openly protest since the nation will loose funds through these dubious means. His friend Wahid Kassam of Manobec limited ruined the Marep 8 and 9 process by fielding over twenty two companies.

This time around his companies have been identified and shall be struck off from the list of suppliers. This is a big thief who has been playing ” a good ” boy. He has several files with the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB).

More rot to come….

Disclaimer: The views expressed in the article are those of author not necessarily of The Maravi Post or Editor

