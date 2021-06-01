The Asia External Representation Office of the African Development Bank, in coordination with the African Diplomatic Corps in Tokyo, will host the Third Japan-Africa Business Forum to promote Africa as an investment and trade destination.

Under the theme, “Shaping a New Africa in the Era of Covid-19,” the JABF 2021 opening session will feature speeches by Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina, President of the African Development Bank and heads of leading Japanese conglomerates with operations in Africa.

The JABF consists of a six-day webinar and a three-week online business matching component. Five of the six days are dedicated to the Bank’s High 5 priorities. Each session consists of a panel, including the African Diplomatic Corps, to discuss the key development challenges that Africa is currently facing.

One session will explore leads for successful partnerships with African start-ups. It will be hosted by the Japan External Trade Organization, the Japan International Cooperation Agency, the United Nations Development Program and the United Nations Industrial Development Organization, co-organizers of JABF 2021. African start-ups will make presentations to potential investors.

The online business matching platform will open for three weeks from Day1 of the Forum to 16 July. Around 200 business-to-business meetings between African and Japanese companies are expected to provide a platform for potential business partnerships.

The Bank’s Asia External Representation Office held the first Japan-Africa Business Forum in 2014 and the second Forum in 2017, rallying together more than 1,000 guests from Japan and Africa. Given the Covid-19 pandemic, the JABF 2021 will be virtual.

Languages: English, French and Japanese, with simultaneous interpretation.

Please visit here to register and to find the agenda of the Forum.

Source African Development Bank Group