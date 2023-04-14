TNM brings E-ticketing as Ipatse Moto Super League season kicks off

…….“Customers can rely on TNM 4G network to livestream games,” says new CEO

BLANTYRE—(MaraviPost)-TNM, Malawian’s chief sponsor and greatest supporter of the country’s top-flight football tournament the TNM Super League, is proud to announce the official launch of the 2023 season under the theme “IPATSE MOTO”.

This season’s chant “Ipatse Moto” aims to ignite the intensity, passion and excitement of all football fans, clubs, and key league partners as they come together in the theatre of dreams that Super League venues are.

Chief Executive Officer, Michel Hebert — presiding over his first football season in Malawi — says he looks forward to a fantastic year of football razzmatazz.

“The launch of the new season offers renewed hope and optimism to develop our football by creating heartwarming impressions and lasting memories. As TNM, we have returned with a stronger sponsorship package and new incentives aimed at rewarding players, clubs, and fans,” he said.

He said the TNM network will support livestreaming of games this season.

“Our football-passionate customers can now rely on the TNM 4G network to livestream league matches all season long on their handsets or homes, no matter where they are in Malawi. Never miss a match again with TNM. And to heighten the excitement, TNM offers more opportunities to win fabulous prizes through the Zampira promotion in the league fan zone,” said the CEO.

The TNM brand has been genuinely synonymous with football for the past 17 years, and this year is no exception.

Michel said: “TNM will continue to do everything possible to uplift the quality of the game and ensure that we contribute to the success of the national team, the Flames, by nurturing talent through the Super League structures.”

The new CEO said the company’s decision earlier this year to increase the League’s sponsorship is anchored in its long-term vision of the game.

“Football enthusiasts should look forward to new innovations from TNM to better experience football in Malawi. For example, very soon we will launch e-ticketing payment through Mpamba for more convenient and safer access to matches”.

The 16-team league kicks off this Saturday with defending champions FCB Nyasa Bullets slugging it off with Lilongwe giants, Silver Strikers . This new season will also welcome newcomers such as Extreme FC from Mchinji, Bangwe All Stars from Blantyre and Chitipa United from Chitipa to join the competition for even more excitement. Best of luck to everyone.

