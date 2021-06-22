By John Mahama former Ghana President

“The late Prophet TB Joshua was an extraordinary servant of God. It is still quite shocking to be referring to him in the past tense. It is difficult to come to terms with the fact that the prophet has well and truly gone to be with his Maker.

The prophet was a dedicated servant who dwelled in the presence of God, a man of such humility, and knowledge, a man so infinitely impactful, personable with a reassuring presence.

These poignant words of Emily Dickenson remind us of his spectacular exit to be with the Lord in eternal glory:

‘Because I could not stop for Death –

He kindly stopped for me –

The Carriage held but just Ourselves –

And Immortality.’

I was privileged to know Prophet TB Joshua, through President (Prof.) John Evans Atta Mills of blessed memory, under whom I had the honour of serving as Vice President. President Atta Mills and Prophet TB Joshua shared a special bond and was his spiritual mentor and counsellor.

I had the opportunity to participate in several prayer and prophetic sessions that were regular events during Professor Mills’ administration. Prophet Joshua and President Mills shared many qualities in common: their humility, humanity, honesty, peace-loving and unifying nature, and their undying love for God were vivid signs that defined them.

Indeed, Prophet T.B. Joshua was a gift from Africa to the world; a global icon who nobly represented Christianity and yet recognized, accepted, and embraced people of all faith from every corner of the world as being part of God’s children. A man of many parts, he was many things to many people. He was a husband of widows and father of orphans. He was a healer and counsellor. His words restored strength to the sick and weary, and his deeds brought hope to the broken hearted.

He gave food to the hungry and clothes to those in need. He put roofs over the heads of the deprived and was a sanctuary for those seeking refuge from all kinds of strife in their lives. He was a tireless philanthropist who did not just teach but manifestly showed by example the Christian principle that “IT IS MORE BLESSED TO GIVE THAN TO RECEIVE.”

He was a man of prayer who died as he lived. It is instructive that in his parting words he enjoined us to “watch and pray.” Shakespeare centuries ago, echoed these sentiments that this world is merely a stage, and we all have a part to play in the theatre of life – making our entrance and our exits when called upon to do so. Prophet T. B. Joshua has played his part and taken a final bow off the stage.

I had the opportunity to meet with him during my last visit to Nigeria in April this year. He graciously gave me a tour of the “prayer mountain”, a beautiful, serene location surrounding a beautiful lake full of fish, with graceful trees and vegetation.

He was kind and warm as I have always known him. He sounded like someone who knew his time was short. He asked me to take care of my health, especially my heart and other important organs. I assured him that my last medical check-up showed all was OK. He said that was good, but to exercise some more, walk some more and swim. As my car pulled away at the end of the visit, he stood there waving. Little did I realise that his farewell wave was a literal message of goodbye from this life. The image of him smiling and waving has remained with me since the shocking announcement of his death.

May his soul have a peaceful repose with the Lord.

Till we meet again, my friend. Adieu!”