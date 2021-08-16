Dr. Lemogang Kwape

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The three member states from troika in the SADC region have agreed to maintain peace and stability as the region is receiving threat from terrorists.

Speaking during a ministerial Troika of the Organ meeting in Lilongwe on Monday, August 16, 2021 the out going Chairperson of the committee from Botswana Dr. Lemogang Kwape said the region has more threat from terrorists and SADC countries have been assisting each other to maintain peace and order.

Dr Kwape said political space and stability in the region has been a major problem.

“It’s is encouraging to note that we have made significant progress in this area, as they have since approved the draft Costed Action Plan for the implementation of the Report on the Assessment of Security Threats, at our Ministerial Committee (MCO) Meeting in July 2021.

“They will be presenting the draft Costed Action Plan for endorsement by our Heads of State and Government later this afternoon,” said Dr Kwape.

He said it is also encouraging to note that Member States have continued in the path towards consolidating democracy in the region.

“In particular, we wish to, once again, commend Member States who have continued to uphold their constitutional obligations to hold regular democratic elections, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. These include the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Seychelles and the Republic of Zambia,” Dr Kwape says.

He added that is confident that the SADC Guidelines for Election Observation under Public Health Emergencies, which we approved at our MCO Meeting last month, will significantly facilitate a safe environment for the region to further enhance its democratic credentials.

Dr Kwape is an out going Chairperson for MCO to be replaced by South Africa minister who is yet to be elected.