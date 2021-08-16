By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Lions of Zomba on Sunday, August 15, 2021 punished the Civil Servants in Blantyre who were on a tour to the Southern region.

Red lions showed hunger of the goals from the first whistle as Chikoti Chirwa missed golden scoring opportunity within 15′ minutes of the game.

The Lions kept on attacking Civil as they searched for early goals taking in mind they were at home at Chiwembe stadium.

Royal Bokosi who was one of the outstanding player for Reds,scored within 20 minutes of the game after he controlled Henry Kamunga’s cross from the right of eighteen yard box with his chest before slotting it into the net,in the 22nd minute Henry Kamunga added another one with the assist coming from Royal Bokosi after Civil defence collapsed.

First half ended Civil Service United trialling by two goals to nil.

In the second half,both Red lions and Civil made some substitutions to make sure there was life in their squads, Christopher Kumwembe,Ibrahim Sadik replaced Kelvin Thotho and Innocent Tanganyika for the servants while Azizi Pindani,Frank Mussah and Mathews Boloweza replaced Henry Kamunga, Humphrey’s Minandi and Royal Bokosi who got injured after a challenge from Civil player.

This time around the Servants changed the play as they attacked more with their Striker Muhammad Sulumba missing some few chances he found,the defence which was porous in the first half for Civil was a bit solid denying the Reds to penetrate.

All efforts from both teams for the goals were not successful and the second half ended without registering any goals.

Alick Chirwa head coach for Red Lions said,he told his charges to play as a team and score early goals which materialised.The lions were very Royal and followed the instructions.

Servants head coach Franco Ndawa said,the result was not what he expected from his boys.

“We failed to play according to our plans,but it’s part of the game”, he added.

Civil Service has just toured the southern region without a profit as their mission was not successful.

On Saturday they lost to Mighty Wanderers by two goals to nil and thought they would avenge it to the Lions but it wasn’t to be as they lost with the same margin and donated six maximum points.

Civil Service is sitting on seventh position with 35 points from 25 games.