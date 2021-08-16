CRECK Hardware offers MK4 million for Nkhotakota and Ntchisi districts leagues

By Edwin Mbewe

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-CRECK Hardware on Thursday, August 12, 2021 was unveiled as the main sponsor of Nkhotakota and Ntchisi district football leagues.

Central Region Football Association therefore welcomed Apostle Clifford Kawinga who runs CRECK Hardware for the two districts leagues to the tune of MK4 million which is MK2 million per distric

Speaking to Journalists after the unveiling ceremony, Apostle Clifford Kawinga of Salvation for All Ministry said was grateful to be sponsoring football in the region which he described it as a WILL OF GOD.

Kawinga said,if the Grace of God is upon them in terms of finance,they will consider sponsoring other districts and increase the packages.

‘We are expecting the patronage to be professional and that the leagues are free from violence. The league will help lives of young aged people to grow both spiritually and mentally, Idle mind is Devils workshop hence as they come together and play football they will restrain from doing evil things,” he added.CRECK Hardware is also Sponsoring Chipiku Premier Division side Kawinga FC.

A one year contract has been signed between Central Region Football Association and CRECK Hardware.

Antonio Manda Vice General Secretary for CRFA who is also a member of Strategic Committee formed to help in searching for the sponsors said,as a committee they are so grateful for the timely sponsorship rendered to them by Apostle Kawinga through CRECK Hardware.

Manda said, “These leagues will help in talent identifications which will benefit Malawi as a whole,hence appealed to Super League teams to be watching games from these leagues to scout players”.

The Vice General Secretary assured the Sponsors that they will make sure the patronage is good so that they safeguard the sponsorship.

Currently only two districts from Central Region namely Kasungu and Ntcheu they do not have Sponsors which Manda said, they are working teeth and nail to find Sponsors before October this year.