Truck drivers, under Professional Drivers Union and Truck Driver Association have threatened to hold a nationwide strike if government fails to address their problems within 14 days.

The truck drivers have given the Tonse Alliance government up to 27th September 2021 to address their concerns.

The 14-day ultimatum follows government’s failure to implement resolutions reached during a meeting, with six Cabinet Ministers and principal secretaries in July last year.

The drivers have been asking government to reduce the cost for express passport from K180,000 to K60,000 effective 1st August 2021.

According to published reports, government also agreed to enforce minimum salaries for trans-border drivers at K140,000 per month and K100,000 per month for those operating within the country.

It was also agreed that Covid-19 certificates for the drivers should be free effective 1st August 2021, but nothing has materialized.

Lawyer for concerned drives, Ayuba James said they will not entertain any excuses and that the nationwide industrial strike is the only option for the drivers to have their grievances addressed.

“The only option we have is to hold nationwide demonstrations to make a point and make it very clear that will not go back to work until these issues are addressed,” warned James.

Commenting on the development, Deputy Minister of Transport Nancy Chaola Mdooko called on the driveryto exercise patience saying government has already started addressing their grievances.

“The concerns raised by the drivers touch on a number of ministries and each ministry looks at issues within its jurisdiction. Other ministries through their departments have already addressing the problems,” said Chaola Mdooko.