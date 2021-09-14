Felix Chitera- Head of Channels

MyBucks Banking Corporation has partnered Lilongwe Water Board (LWB) to simplify payment of water bills.

The bank’s consumers in Lilongwe City and surrounding areas can pay their water bills via MyBucks’ *632# Flex Mobile banking platform.

Mybucks Head of Channels, Felix Chitera claimed the partnership fulfils the bank’s aspiration to becoming the best digital bank.

“We are now providing a smart, safe and convenient way to consumers by simplifying their utility bill payments.

“By doing this, we have not only simplified customers’ lives in terms of convenience, but we have also provided a safe platform for them to purchase their utility needs promptly,” said Chitera.

He further claimed that the payment transactions will be free of charge, saying with prepaid meters will have to be dialing *632# Flex Mobile banking code, and follow the prompts under bill payments on the mobile menu, to which a system generated token will be sent to their phone in real time.

On their part, Lilongwe Water Board Chief Executive Officer, Silli Mbewe said the partnership between LWB and MyBucks gives LWB customers additional platform to transact at their most convenient time.

“The partnership is in line with our vision of becoming a leading customer-focused and financially viable water and sanitation utility in Africa.

“As the Board, we strive to find better and more secure means of servicing our customers. MyBucks is going to offer another simplified water payment dimension for our customers,” Mbewe said.