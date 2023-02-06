Two female Dedza St. John’s Institute for Health students arrested for drugs theft

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police Service (MPS) at Dedza station are keeping in custody two St. John’s Institute for Health students for allegedly being found in possession of medical drugs suspected to have been obtained unlawfully.

The suspects have been identified as Ivy Nkhata, 20 and Olivia Mazinga, 23 whom were arrested over the weekend

Dedza Police Public Relations Officer, Beatrice Jefita told The Maravi Post that the duo were on internship at Dedza District Hospital, at the pharmacy department, for a period of three months and were released back to school on February 4, 2023.

Jefita says on that particular date, police received a tip-off that the suspects were in possession of medical drugs believed to have been collected from a health facility without authority.

Drug theft

Following the report, police moved in and arrested the two, leading to the recovery of assorted medical drugs which include 50mg Diclofenac 300 tablets, brufen tablets, Amoxicillin tablets, Abendazol tablets, Promethazine tablets, pregnancy kits, Amitriptyline tablets, Ciprofloxacin tablets, paracetamol, Getacin tubes, among other medical drugs.

The suspects will appear before court soon to answer a charge of being found in possession of medical drugs without a licence.

Ivy Nkhata hails from Euthini in Traditional Authority (T.A) Chindi in Mzimba district while Olivia Mazinga hails from Samama in T.A Mponda in Mangochi district.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...