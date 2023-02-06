U.S.-Africa Business Summit to be held July 11-14 in Gaborone, Botswana

WASHINGTON, DC, USA,6 February 2023, /African Media Agency/-During a visit to Gaborone, Botswana, Corporate Council on Africa (CCA) President and CEO Florizelle “Florie” Liser was honored to meet with H.E. Mokgweetsi Masisi, President of the Republic of Botswana, who reiterated his Government’s commitment to successfully co-hosting the 15th U.S.-Africa Business Summit (USABS) in Botswana later this year. President Masisi noted that key Cabinet officials who were in attendance at the meeting were ready to mobilize their ministries and work collaboratively with CCA and the private sector to organize a highly successful Summit. Following several days of government and private sector meetings as well as site visits, Ms. Liser was pleased to announce with Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry, Hon. Mmusi Kgafela that the Summit will be held July 11-14, 2023 in Gaborone. The announcement was made Friday, February 3, 2023 at the Minister’s office along with the signing of an agreement between CCA and the Government of Botswana.

The U.S.-Africa Business Summit is the Corporate Council on Africa’s premier annual event, bringing together African heads of state, senior U.S. and African government officials, and top CEO’s and senior business executives from the U.S. and Africa spanning major business sectors that are critical to the continent’s development. These include infrastructure, ICT / digital, health, energy, mining, agriculture, consumer goods, finance, tourism and creative industries.

The 15th USABS theme “Enhancing Africa’s Value in Global Value Chains” highlights an issue that was heavily discussed during the U.S. – Africa Business Forum, hosted by President Joseph R. Biden on the second day of the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit in Washington, DC in December 2022. During the Forum, President Biden announced more than $55 billion in new U.S. government programs to support trade, investment and development in Africa along with more than $15 billion in new trade and investment deals made by private sector companies that were in attendance. CCA was proud to have co-organized the U.S.-Africa Business Forum which highlighted opportunities for greater collaboration between the U.S. and African private sector. This year’s CCA Summit will build on and advance those discussions, further deepening U.S.-Africa economic engagement and business ties.

With a desire to keep the positive momentum going from the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit and Business Forum, Ms. Florie Liser stated that ” the U.S.-Africa Business Summit is an important platform and opportunity to again bring together U.S. and African government and private sector leaders to grow U.S.-Africa trade, business, and mutually beneficial gains for the people and businesses of both the United States and Africa.”

Minister of Investment, Trade and Industry the Honorable Mmusi Kgafela said, “We look forward to working with our partners at the Corporate Council on Africa to herald a new era of two-way trade and investment between Africa and the United States. We welcome U.S. private sector businesses to drive investment and technology that can enhance Africa’s role in key global value chains, create jobs, and spur economic growth here in Botswana and across the continent.”

