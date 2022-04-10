By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Ministry of Unity has started implementation the Pabwalo platform in three district with the aim of elaborating issues of national importance to the rural masses.

The three districts including Kasungu, Mzimba and Dedza.

Minister of Unity, Timothy Mtambo told MaraviPost that the platform is focusing on advocating the community on financing exchange rate.

Mtambo said one of the strategies of the platform is Malawi Wanga a radio and Television programme that is be airing on the Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC), and other national and community radio and television stations.

He said Malawi wanga will play a central role in facilitating State – Citizen Engagement and collaboration in the areas of state obligations; citizens’ duties and responsibilities; conflict prevention and management; peace building; community security; solidity and national unity.

The live programme will seek the public to to make phone calls after each presentation to ask questions, seek clarification, and make suggestions or proposals on best ways to improve public service delivery.

The platform is being initiated by ministry of finance and Reserve Bank of Malawi (RBM).

Pabwalo platform was launched early last year with the aim of creating dialogue between government and it’s citizen

