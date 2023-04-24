University of Malawi’ Third Year student Martin Kachigayi arrested for theft

Chancellor College Campus

ZOMBA-(MaraviPost)-Malawi Police in Zomba aee keeping in custody third-year University of Malawi (UNIMA) student for allegedly being involved in a series of theft cases within the university.

The suspect has been identified as Martin Kachigayi ages 26.

Zomba Police Station Spokesperson, Patricia Sipiliano told The Maravi Post the law-enforcers suspect that Kachigayi has been stealing laptops belonging to his colleagues.

The arrest was made after an investigation was launched following several reports of missing laptops from students within the university.

Sipiliano has urged students to be cautious with their belongings and to report any suspicious activities or individuals to the police.

The suspect hails from Budonda village, Traditional Authority (T.A) Kameme in Chitipa district.