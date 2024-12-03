Vice President Dr. Michael Usi pledges development for Mwanza West Constituency

By Burnett Munthali

Vice President Dr. Michael Usi has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to initiating various development projects in Mwanza West Constituency to improve the lives of the people in the area.

Dr. Usi made the remarks on Monday at Thambani Community Ground after visiting development sites in Nthache and Govati. He emphasized the need to address long-standing challenges such as inadequate health facilities, lack of access to safe drinking water, poor learning infrastructure, and the deteriorated state of Mwanza Thambani Road.

“Over the past years, false promises have been made by previous governments that they would bring various development activities to this area but never fulfilled,” Dr. Usi stated.

The Vice President urged residents to participate in the ongoing voter registration exercise to ensure their voices are heard in next year’s elections. “Registering to vote is crucial for shaping the future of Mwanza,” he emphasized.

During his visit, Dr. Usi met with traditional leaders to discuss the area’s challenges and encouraged them to mobilize their communities to register. Among the projects inspected were Senior Chief Nthache’s house, currently under government construction, and Kayera Health Post.

The Vice President also assured residents of the government’s plans to upgrade Thambani Health Centre to a rural hospital, as requested by Mwanza West Member of Parliament Joyce Chitsulo.

Chitsulo expressed gratitude for Dr. Usi’s visit, describing it as a demonstration of the government’s dedication to improving the constituency’s welfare. She highlighted critical issues such as hunger and insufficient beneficiaries under the Affordable Inputs Programme, urging the government to act promptly.

“We are assured that government will take into consideration issues raised here that need immediate action so that people can harvest enough next year,” Chitsulo said.

In a gesture of support, Dr. Usi donated solar torches to students, bags of maize to needy households, and a motorcycle to Kalanga Police Unit to enhance mobility and address logistical challenges.

The Vice President’s visit has rekindled hope among the people of Mwanza West, signaling a renewed commitment to delivering tangible development and addressing the constituency’s pressing needs.