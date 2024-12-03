Backbase and Seven join forces to drive digital banking innovation in MEA

Partnership aims to revolutionize banking with seamless, scalable, and next-generation customer experiences.

CAIRO, Egypt 3rd December 2024-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Backbase, the global leader in Engagement Banking, announces its strategic partnership with Seven, a consulting firm and integrator of digital and AI solutions based in Morocco. This collaboration brings together Backbase’s Engagement Banking Platform, with Seven’s deep expertise in digital transformation in banking, setting a new standard for innovation and customer experience across financial institutions in Africa and the Middle East.

Recognized for its role in transforming digital banking services, Backbase empowers banks to deliver tailored, seamless experiences for their customers, driving increased digital adoption and engagement, while enabling banks to reduce tech debt and improve operational efficiency. Through this partnership with Seven, Backbase aims to further extend its reach and impact in the region, leveraging local knowledge and technical expertise to deploy next-generation banking solutions.

Regional empowerment through innovation

Seven, known for its strategic approach to digital transformation, data strategy, and product innovation, complements Backbase’s mission to reinvent banking. Together, they will provide financial institutions with the tools and strategies needed to navigate the complexities of digital transformation, tailored to their unique operational challenges. Seven has a deep banking knowledge and will provide Backbase and its clients in the MEA Region with project management and implementation capabilities to accelerate the delivery speed, design, integrate and deliver Backbase products and solutions.

Aymen Daoud, Regional Head North and West Africa at Backbase, stated, “Our partnership with Seven is pivotal in bringing premium digital banking solutions to our strategic markets in Africa and the Middle East. With their deep understanding of the local banking landscape and our market-leading Engagement Banking Platform, we can transform the way financial institutions operate to effectively deliver growth, operational excellence, and customer satisfaction in Morocco and beyond.”

Jalal Benabdouh, Managing Director at Seven, said “As a key player in digital transformation for financial services, we are truly excited to announce our partnership with Backbase and bring to our clients the industry-leading digital banking platform. Our dedication to driving innovation for our customers in banking can contribute to the transformation of the digital banking landscape in the MEA region and bring more value to their digital journey. This partnership is a demonstration of Seven’s long-term commitment and investment in providing our clients with the most innovative and cutting edge solutions.”

About Backbase

Backbase is on a mission to re-architect banking around the customer.

We are the creators of the Engagement Banking Platform – a composable platform that empowers banks to accelerate their digital transformation through progressively modernizing their main customer journeys. From onboarding, to servicing, lending and investing, our platform streamlines every aspect of the customer and employee journey. Pre-integrated with leading core systems and cutting-edge fintechs, it enables institutions to unlock innovation at scale, driving instant value creation.

Industry analysts Forrester, Gartner, Celent, Omdia and IDC continuously recognize Backbase’s category leadership. Over 150 financials around the world have embraced the Backbase Engagement Banking Platform — including AIB, Banorte, Barclays, BIAT, Bank of the Philippine Islands, BDO, BNP Paribas, Banque Saudi Fransi, BRD, Citibank, Discovery Bank, First National Bank, HDFC, Ila Bank, KeyBank, Lloyds Banking Group, NatWest, Navy Federal Credit Union, OTP Group, PostFinance, Raiffeisen, Standard Bank, Saudi National Bank, Société Générale, Truist, and TPBank.

Backbase is a private fintech company, founded in 2003 in Amsterdam (Global HQ), with regional offices in Atlanta (Americas HQ), Cardiff, Dubai, Hyderabad, Kraków, London, Mexico City, Singapore (Asia HQ), Sydney, and Toronto. Visit www.backbase.com for more.

About Seven

Seven is a consulting firm and trusted partner of many financial institutions. We are the Digital business Partner from strategic thinking to technical implementation, we are dedicated to helping businesses navigate the ever-changing landscape of technology and innovation through digital transformation.

With a Business & IT DNA, Seven expertise ranges from delivering Digital products and services, implementing Data architectures & solutions and deploying AI use cases in the MEA Region. Our experts collaborate with our clients to identify opportunities, deliver tangible results and pragmatic solutions. As part of our innovative spirit to leverage the transformative power of data and AI, we have developed a proprietary solution Tandem ai to automate back-office operations. Seven offers a full suite of services to help our clients stay ahead of the curve. Our goal is to help our clients increase efficiency, reduce costs, and improve the customer experience, so they can remain competitive in the fast-paced digital world.

Visit https://seven-app.org/ for more

