Whitemoney “Moseph Ekine” is the winner of BBNaija season 6

LAGOS-(MaraviPost)-Whitemoney whose real name is Moseph Ekine emerged as the ultimate winner of Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye reality show of 2021.

Whitemoney got 47% of the total votes against six housemates who remained in the house after 10 weeks of battling out the altimate prize of 90 million Naira.

The top six who reached the finals including Emmanuel (3.43%, Angel (5.37%), Cross (6.44%), Pere (14.77%), Liquorose (22.99%) and Whitemoney (47.00%).

Whitemoney in the house

He is Multitalented who described himself as open-minded “jolly good fellow” wey like to catch fun, will use the prize for business.

Di 29-year-old Lagos based Whitemoney originally comes from Enugu State in Nigeria.

The winner’s prize presentation is therefore slated for Monday, October 4, 2021 at 3pm.

The BBNaija Lockdown season five winner was Laycon.