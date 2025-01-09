“Who mandated Chakwera leadership to vote against Gaza ceasefire?-CDEDI, MPSM demand answers

.…Is Lake Malawi now belongs to Tanzania?

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-The country’s civil rights groups under the banner Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) and Malawi Palestine Solidarity Movement (MPSM) are demanding explanations from President Lazarus Chakwera to give answers as to why Malawi government voted against Gaza ceasefire.

The duo groupings are also demanding explanation from Chakwera on new map of Tanzania that includes Lake Malawi.

The groupings believe that Tanzania’s new map including Lake Malawi is clear indication that the lake has been taken away to Tanzania.

Addressing the news conference on Thursday, January 9, 2024, CDEDI Executive Director and MPSM National Coordinator Sylvester Namiwa and Asubin Phiri, respectively want Chakwera to come out from the cacoon to address Gaza war, Lake Malawi and fuel crises.

HAS MALAWI’S VOTE AGAINST GAZA CEASEFIRE BACKFIRED?

As the September 16, 2025 General Election draws closer, the Centre for Democracy and Economic Development Initiatives (CDEDI) feels duty-bound to

draw the public’s attention to some significant matters that it fears, if not handled properly now, will have far-reaching implications, but authorities are

deliberately avoiding to talk about such important matters.

To begin with, it is important to highlight that the acute shortage of fuel, food, fertilizer, forex and essential medical supplies in the public health facilities, is a

clear manifestation of the current government’s cluelessness and lack of direction.

As the country is grappling with the aforementioned crises, it is appalling to note that the Malawi Congress Party-led government is burying its head in the

sand, instead of taking an affirmative action against issues such as the Lake Malawi boundaries with neighbouring Tanzania, which has just resurfaced.

While this is being treated as a big issue in Tanzania, CDEDI is deeply shocked with the laissez-faire attitude it is being handled here in Malawi.

Meanwhile, CDEDI is challenging the Malawi Government Spokesperson, Hon Moses Kumkuyu, to come out clearly on whether the silence means the Malawi government has accepted the new boundaries, as depicted on the map he received as a gift from Tanzania recently?

If the silence means that, then President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera’s administration should accept that they have failed to uphold the Republican Constitution, hence, the noble thing to do is to resign immediately and give a chance to those that are ready and willing, to

defend our territory and its sovereignty.

Today, CDEDI, in collaboration with the Malawi Palestine Solidarity Movement (MPSM) is here to tackle an equally-important matter concerning our nation.

Obtaining on the ground is an apparent contradiction between Malawi’s commitment to the Rome Statute and our vote at the recent United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), against the resolution supporting the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

It is crucial to understand the implications of our actions and align our foreign policy with our international obligations and moral responsibilities.

Furthermore, Malawians may wish to know that unless government rescinds its position, which is an apparent support to the Gaza genocide, the future of the much-touted Government-to-Government fuel agreement with any country in the Middle East will remain a far-fetched dream.



Rome Statute and the lCC: The Rome Statute, adopted in 1998 and ratified by Malawi on 19 September

2002, established the International Criminal Court (ICC).

The ICC is the world’s first permanent international court designed to prosecute individuals for genocide, crimes against humanity, war crimes, and the crime of

aggression. By ratifying the Rome Statute, Malawi committed to supporting the ICC’s mission to end impunity for the most serious crimes of concern to the

international community.

UNGA voting contradiction

Recently, Malawi voted “No” to a UN resolution demanding the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza, and the cessation of hostilities. This vote was

perceived as supporting Israel’s continued military actions, which have resulted in significant civilian casualties, including women and children. This

stance appears contradictory to Malawi’s commitment to the Rome Statute, as it undermines the ICC’s mandate to prosecute war crimes and crimes against

humanity.

Negative perception and international relations:

Malawi’s vote at the UN Assembly has created a negative perception among other UN member-States. It suggests that Malawi is willing to look the other

side amid serious human rights violations and war crimes which can damage our international reputation and diplomatic relations. This perception

contradicts Malawi’s stated commitment to justice and accountability as a signatory to the Rome Statute.

Potential consequences of supporting Israel’s actions in Gaza