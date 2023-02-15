WHO sends health supplies to reach 400 000 people impacted by the earthquakes in Türkiye and the Syrian Arab Republic

In response to the devastating earthquakes impacting

Türkiye and the Syrian Arab Republic, the World Health Organization delivered

72 metric tons of trauma and emergency surgery supplies, including

treatments, to both countries to support ongoing response efforts.

A first

charter flight departed to Türkiye on 9 February carrying 37 metric tons of

life-saving supplies, and a second flight is scheduled to deliver 35 metric

tons of supplies to the Syrian Arab Republic today.

In total, these life-saving supplies from both flights will

be used to treat and care for 100 000 people as well as for 120 000 urgent

surgical interventions in both countries.

A third

flight is scheduled to reach the Syrian Arab Republic on 12 February and

expected to carry 37 metric tons of emergency health supplies to reach an

additional 300 000 people.

The trauma

and emergency surgery supplies are designed to treat those injuries sustained

during an earthquake as well as to treat illnesses such as pneumonia that are

expected to rise over the next days and weeks as people are exposed to cold

temperatures and many are sheltering outside or in temporary shelters. The

supplies also follow WHO’s immediate release, on Monday 6 February, of

prepositioned medical and surgical supplies in Syria to 16 hospitals treating

survivors of the earthquake in the northwest of the country.

WHO has released more than US$ 16 million from the Contingency Funding for Emergencies, including US$ 3 million within hours of the disaster, including for these chartered flights. These 110 metric tons of supplies, valued at USD 826 000 in total, are being sent from the WHO Global Logistics Hub located within the International Humanitarian City (IHC) in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. The flights, donated by the IHC, are providing a vital link to those impacted by this devastating event.

“These

life-saving health supplies are critical for treating the wounded and providing

urgent care to all those affected by this tragedy in both countries,” said WHO

Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. “Survivors are facing freezing

conditions, continuing aftershocks and very limited access to shelter, food,

water, heat and medical care. We’re in a race against time to save lives.”

Working

around the clock, the Global Logistics Hub immediately mobilized the dispatch

of 110 metric tons to answer the call to a major public health disaster. WHO is

grateful for the support and partnership with the IHC, the Dubai Government,

and the Government of the United Arab Emirates to transport these supplies quickly to those in

greatest need.

Sourced from WHO

