Condoms are universally regarded as the safest way to have sex, particularly among partners who are not legally married.

Condom use is exceedingly low among young women in most African countries.

We’ll look at some of the reasons why women dislike condoms in this article. The following are some of the reasons.

1. Using a condom reduces the intimacy of a sexual encounter.

Though it is legally required in terms of safety precautions, condoms prevent women from feeling intimate with their partners because they act as a barrier to their man’s mere touch. Many women also believe that using a condom prevents the real thing from happening to them and that condoms just provide a surface pleasure.

2. Condoms cause women’s vaginal dryness to increase.

Though condoms are occasionally employed as a substitute to lubrication in women’s vagina, they might dry up the vagina and cause it to fracture or tear, rendering the motive ineffective.

3. Condoms have an unpleasant odor.

Women despise the stench that condoms emit after intercourse. Most of the time, they detect a medicine’s odor as being unpleasant to their senses.

4. Ultra-thin condoms are useless.

Ultra-thin condoms make no difference because they provide the same discomfort and annoyance to women during the intercourse.