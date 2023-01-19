Will Malawi going to rest? Registers new COVID-19 cases

By Dorica Mtenje

LILONGWE-(MaraviPost)-Amidst cholera outbreak on Wednesday, January 18, 2023, Malawi registered 19 new COVID-19 cases, 12 new recoveries without death.

In a press statement, Minister of health, Khumbize Chiponda disclosed that 106 COVID-19 tests were conducted and out of these, 76t tests were through SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Diagnostic test while the rest were through RT-PCR test.

The positive cases out of the total number tested (past 24 hours) translates to a positivity rate of 17.92%.

Cumulatively, 629,970 tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Minister of Health who is also Co-Chairperson for the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19 Khumbize Chiponda

Chiponda said all the new cases are locally transmitted; Blantyre (5), Lilongwe (11), Zomba (2), and Mulanje (1).

Cumulatively.

Chiponda said the country has recorded 88,385 cases including 2,686 deaths (Case Fatality Rate is

at 3.04%) out of the cases, 2,896 are imported infections and 85,489 are locally transmitted.

Cumulatively, 85,303 cases have now recovered (recovery rate of 96.51%%) and 290were lost to follow-up.

She said the total number of active cases to 106 with zero admissions and zero new discharges in the treatment units and currently two active cases are currently hospitalised and all are from Lilongwe.

On COVID-19 vaccination, the Minister said as of 31stDecember 2023, a total of 8,694,322 vaccine doses have been administered in the Country so far. Cumulatively

The minister disclosed further that 4,492,429 people have received their single dose, 3,482,092 are fully vaccinated and 719,801have received their booster doses.

She said over the past week 21,424people have received their single doses while 16,266got fully vaccinated and 3,500 got their booster doses on testing,

“As the Schools are now in full session and as we are still registering new COVID-19 cases in the country it is important that all of us support the learners and teachers in ensuring that the schools

remain safe ,”said Chiponda.

Chiponda therefore called for everyone to adhere to the preventive and containment measures in all settings including schools as it is important to continue implementing the measures to ensure

that the school environment remains safe.

She therefore urged the general public to adhere to all COVID-19 prevetion measures.

The Maravi Post has over one billion views since its inception in December of 2009. Viewed in over 100 countries Follow US: Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : Twitter @maravipost Facebook Page : maravipost Instagram: maravipost

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...