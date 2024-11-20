Woman found dead in her vehicle at MRA Dedza

By Burnett Munthali

A tragic incident has occurred at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) offices in Dedza, where a woman was discovered dead inside her parked vehicle.

According to reports, the woman had parked her car at the MRA premises before she was found lifeless. The cause of her death remains unknown, and authorities are working to investigate the circumstances surrounding this shocking event.

Family members or anyone who recognizes the vehicle’s registration number are urged to rush to the MRA offices in Dedza to assist with identification and provide any necessary information.

This sad occurrence has left many shaken, and the community extends its condolences to the woman’s family and loved ones. Authorities are continuing to handle the matter and will release more details as they become available.

Let us all remain vigilant and support one another during such distressing times. Further updates will be provided as the investigation progresses.